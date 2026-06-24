Man Avoids Elaborate Scam

A 60-year-old Salina man avoided an elaborate scam attempt.

According to Salina Police the man advised them he was contacted by a person claiming to be an Amazon representative wanting to confirm the purchase of a phone. He was advised someone had opened three Amazon accounts and 5 credit cards in his name.

The caller indicated someone had “leaked” his personal information and they would send him to a “trade commission” officer. The victim then spoke with a person who identified themselves as a “trade commission officer” and sent a photo of an ID for a trade commission officer. The second suspect indicated he was working with the FBI about someone at the bank selling personal information. The suspect wanted him to take funds from his account and send the money via “UPS”.

When the victim asked if he meant “USPS” the caller agreed. The suspect also wanted the victim to send his fingerprints and the bill number to “certify” his funds.

The suspect also wanted the victim to go to the bank and keep the suspect on the phone as he obtained the money.

The victim believed this was a scam and did not obtain any funds. The victim contacted the U.S. Secret Service in Wichita who confirmed this was a scam.

The Salina Police Department wishes to remind citizens if you receive suspicious calls where a company alerts you someone has created accounts in your name or accessed your accounts and want you to send money to them it is a scam. No legitimate company or law enforcement agency will tell you go to a bank to obtain money to send to them. Also, if they tell you to keep them on the phone while you attempt to obtain money it is an immediate indicator you are being scammed.