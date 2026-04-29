Man Arrested Following Disturbance

A Salina man was arrested after he allegedly fought with police, and staff at Salina Regional Health Center.

According to Salina Police, at about 9:15 Tuesday morning officers responded to the 300 block of S. Broadway for a disturbance. Upon arrival officers made contact with Troy Duncan, age 40 of Salina. Duncan was identified as the suspect in the disturbance.

As officers attempted to speak with Duncan, he became highly agitated and was yelling at them. He refused to comply with officers and threw a bag at an officer. Duncan was taken into custody and placed into a wrap.

It was determined Duncan was yelling at a 57-year-old male in the area when he jumped and attacked the male. A 55-year-old male stepped in between the two to stop Duncan from assaulting the other male. The 55-year-old male was struck by Duncan. He had a minor injury to his face and a hand injury.

Duncan was taken to the hospital to be cleared to go to the jail. While at the hospital Duncan attempted to strike a nurse.

Once cleared, Duncan was transported to the Saline County Jail and booked on charges which could include: