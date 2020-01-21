“Love Kitchen” to Feed the Hungry

Free hot meals to the hungry will be served in downtown Salina on Tuesday. The Little Caesars Love Kitchen will roll in to Christ Cathedral Church today to provide fresh pizza meals for anyone in need.

According to the company, local Little Caesars franchise owners Jennifer and Tom Perrin are donating all food and labor for the Love Kitchen serving to celebrate the tenth anniversary of their store. The Salina Little Caesars is 645 E. Crawford.

The Love Kitchen serving will take place at 11:30 a.m., in the Ninth Street parking lot behind Christ Cathedral, 138 S. Eighth St.

“We appreciate the support of the community for our family business and are excited for the opportunity to provide a quality meal for people who otherwise may not get one,” said Tom Perrin. “We also appreciate the help from volunteers at Christ Cathedral, who help feed those in need all year long.”

The Little Caesars Love Kitchen is an 18-wheeler equipped with a full pizza kitchen. It has fed more than 3 million people in all 50 states and four Canadian provinces. The Love Kitchen has also responded to disasters such as tornadoes and hurricanes, as well as the site of the World Trade Center attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and the 1995 Federal Building bombing in Oklahoma City. Established by Little Caesars in 1985, the Love Kitchen exemplifies Little Caesars strong tradition of giving back to America’s communities.

“We know that it’s important to reach out to the communities where we do business and help make a difference,” said David Scrivano, president and CEO of Little Caesars. “As a family company, we are proud to work together with our local franchisees and company-owned stores to coordinate the vehicle, staff and food and to be there for the people in Salina who need assistance.”

Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush awarded The President’s Volunteer Action Award Citation to Little Caesars for its volunteers’ contributions to the Love Kitchen. Little Caesars also received a Presidential Citation for Private Sector Initiatives for the Love Kitchen program under the Reagan administration. It has received a certificate of appreciation from the State of Michigan and was recognized by the Detroit City Council for its efforts in the Gulf Coast region.

An estimated 50,000 Little Caesars franchise owners and employees have volunteered their time over the years to support the program in their local communities.