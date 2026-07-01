Looking for Clear Solutions

Salina City Commissioner held a two-hour study session on Wednesday to unpack the story of how a west Salina neighborhood has been waiting for clear water.

Salina Utilities Director Martha Tasker, provided those in attendance the background on aging cast iron pipes that play a role in the murky tap water – plus a project list and with estimated costs in replacing the aged and clogged pipes.

The issue came to light for many at a public meeting in June prompting a number of residents to voice their concerns and frustrations today.

Back on June 22, Sheree Spratlen, who lives on Dover Drive, brought with her samples of tap water from her home. As she spoke, Spratlen held up the murky brown water.

Spratlen said her neighborhood has been dealing with the problem since at lease 2025. She first contacted the water department about the issue in July of 2025.

Because of the ongoing issue, Spratlen and others in the neighborhood have been using bottled water in lieu of the city water they continue to pay for as well.

Utilities Director Martha Tasker indicated the project is already moving toward the pipeline for 2027, a date that seemed too distant for many in attendance. According to Tasker, city crews repair and replace about 3 to 4-miles of aging pipe a year.

Salina City Manager Jacob wood on Wednesday commented that as they look for solutions, reallocating funds to speed the process is an option.