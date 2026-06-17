Long-Term Recovery Support Available

As area communities across northern Kansas move from immediate storm response into longer-term recovery, Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas is available to help vulnerable households facing ongoing hardship from the recent severe weather.

According to the organization, support may be available for storm-related needs such as replacement food, essential repairs, utility or housing concerns, transportation challenges, insurance gaps, lost wages, or other financial hardship connected to the storms and their aftermath.

Assistance is intended for households in heavily impacted communities within Catholic Charities’ 31-county service area who have limited resources or do not have other adequate means of support. Funding will be distributed based on need, household circumstances, disaster-related impact, and available resources.

“At Catholic Charities, our mission is to walk alongside our neighbors in moments of hardship and help restore stability, dignity, and hope,” said Megan Robl, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas. “As communities begin the recovery process, we want vulnerable families to know they are not alone. We are here to help them identify their most urgent needs, connect with available resources, and take the next step forward.”

This assistance is supported through the Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas Disaster Relief Fund, with supplemental support from Catholic Charities USA.

Households needing support may call Catholic Charities at 785-825-0208 or complete an inquiry form online at https://ccnks.org/disaster.

Community members who would like to help support vulnerable local families impacted by the storms may contribute to the Catholic Charities Disaster Relief Fund at https://ccnks.org/disaster-relief.

Catholic Charities extends its gratitude to the emergency responders, volunteers, community partners, churches, local agencies, and neighbors who have responded quickly and compassionately during recent severe weather.