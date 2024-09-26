“Live From the Lot” is Sunday

Josh Ross is one of Nashville’s most promising singer-songwriter-performers. On an unconventional path of his own design, Ross pairs a dark, mellow blast of modern country rock with a warm vocal rasp, heart-on-his-sleeve writing and addictive hooks that respect no borders – genre or otherwise. Pulling influence everywhere from Guns N’ Roses and Metallica to country-rock outlaw Steve Earle, the former collegiate football player has leveraged his knack for emotional song craft into a series of Platinum-certified Top 5 Canadian country radio hits. His dusky power ballad “Trouble” rose to #1 in Canada, leading Ross to a CCMA Breakthrough Artist of the Year win. Now breaking through in the US, the rising star has tallied more than 300 million career streams and been hailed as an Artist to Watch by Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, MusicRow, the Grand Ole Opry and more. Touring alongside hard-rocking superstars like Nickelback, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert and Bailey Zimmerman, he has already headlined his own sold-out run and will embark on his first US headline tour later this summer. Ross released his new EP Complicated on March 29, co-writing seven of the project’s eight tracks. With thundering drums meeting steel guitars and the melodies of heartland pop, tracks like his current chart-climber “Single Again” show off Ross’ rich, edgy vocal set to a barroom anthem. Complicated arrives just five years after Ross arrived in Nashville, proving there’s much more to come from this next-generation talent who’s anything but standard.

Ashley McArthur is the driving force behind the “Live From the Lot” events. She tells KSAL News this will be the ninth event, and things have really evolved from the first show which featured Joe Diffie.

McArthur has booked some big acts over the years, most notably Florida Georgia Line. She had a hunch the group was going to be big and booked them, just before they became superstars in country music. “I kind of captured lightning in a bottle with that one,” she says. Tickets to see Florida Georgia Line were free, and all were gone within two minutes.

McArthur is very excited about this year’s show. “I really think this is a combination of the three best entertainers we’ve had,” she says.

There are some things to know about the show on Sunday. Parking is to the north of Long McArthur, which is located on S 9th Street. Bring your lawn chairs, but leave your coolers at home. Coolers are not allowed. The lot opens at 4:00.