Lindsborg Woman Hurt in Salina Crash

A Lindsborg woman was injured in a single vehicle crash that happened in Salina late Saturday nigh as a small car was turning onto Interstate 135.

According to the Kanas Highway Patrol, a Nissan Juke was headed west on Schilling Road. As the driver was making a left turn to head south on I 135 she turned too short, drove over a cement barrier, and struck a cement culvert.

The driver, 23-year-old Jaden Herwig from Salina, was not hurt. A passenger, 25-year-old Tabatha Kirchner from Lindsborg, was hurt. She was transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened at 11:52 Saturday night at the Schilling Road on ramp to I 135 southbound.