Late Run Helps Shockers Roll Over Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Austin Reaves topped 20-points for the third straight game to help No. 22/21 Wichita State to an 85-65 win at Memphis Tuesday night at FedExForum.

WSU (18-5, 8-3 American) won for just the third time in 11 trips to Memphis. This was the first since 1983. The Shockers now lead the all-time series 11-10.

Several dozen fans made the two-hour drive from Reaves’ hometown of Newark, Ark., and the sophomore gave them plenty to cheer about. He finished with 22 points and six rebounds in 32 minutes.

Reaves is the first Shocker since Ron Baker in November, 2015 to score 20+ points in three straight outings.

Landry Shamet snapped out of a shooting funk with a 4-of-7 performance from three on his way to 20 points. He also dished out five assists without a turnover.

Darral Willis Jr. claimed his fifth double-double with a big second half, ending with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Zach Brown provided an energy boost with 11 points, four steals and four assists.

Jeremiah Martin paced Memphis (14-10, 5-6 American) with 16 points on 12-of-14 free throw shooting.

Memphis’ bench accounted for 40 of its 65 points, and the Tigers became just the second group of reserves to outscore their Shocker counterparts this year (UConn was the other).

WSU hit 11-of-31 attempts from three. It was the team’s 13th game with 10-or-more treys, tying a school record.

The Shockers – ranked third nationally in rebound margin – whipped Memphis on the boards, 39-28.

The Shockers overcame a chilly first half that saw them hit just 38 percent from the field to take a 40-29 lead into the locker room. WSU attempted 15 more field goals than the Tigers over the first 20 minutes, thanks to a healthy 25-14 margin on the glass and an 8-3 edge in turnovers.

Memphis twice pulled to within five points in the second half. It was a 54-49 game with just under 9:00 to go. The Shockers responded with a 17-3 run over the next four minutes to build the lead to 19.

A Willis free throw stretched the margin to 27 with just over a minute to play.

The Shockers led 40-29 at halftime. Reaves (10 points) and Shamet (9) combined for just under half of the offensive production. The Shockers shot just 38 percent from the field but attempted 15 more field goals than Memphis, thanks to a healthy 25-14 margin on the glass and an 8-3 edge in turnovers.

17 of the 40 WSU points were of the second-chance variety, helped by a whopping 12 offensive boards.

WSU returns home Saturday to face UConn. The 5 p.m. CT tip airs nationally on ESPN2.