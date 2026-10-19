Larson Joins Latest “Candidate Conversation”

Our “KSAL Candidate Conversations” continued on the radio Monday on the radio.

Over the next couple of weeks candidates running in local contested races will join us at 8:30 each morning for a conversation.

Luci Larson, who is running for the Kansas House of Representatives District 69 as the Republican nominee, joined us Monday morning.

Larson explained the process that got her on the ballot late, and what motivated her to enter the race.

Among other things she discussed what she believes to be some of the biggest issues including taxes, education, and special education funding.