KWU Women’s Golf leads after first round of SCC Shootout

The Kansas Wesleyan women’s golf team holds a three-shot lead over Bethany after the first round of the SCC Shootout on Monday at Salina Country Club.

KWU carded a 333, while the Swedes carded a 336. Iowa Lakes CC is in third with a 357.

The Coyote women were led by individual player Thalia Ramirez (SO/Leawood, Kan.), who carded a career-best 80 in her first round. She sits in third place in the individual standings.

Corey Mein (JR/Liberal, Kan.) is in fifth with a first round 82, Kristen Sayyalinh (JR/Rockford, Ill.) is tied for sixth with an 83, Hannah Hart (SO/Ventura, Calif.) and Abby Donovan (FR/Concordia, Kan.) are tied for eighth with an 84 and Aidan Richmond (SO/Keller, Texas) is in 11th with an 86 to round out the KWU team scorers.

Morgan Sheckler (FR/Kearney, Neb.) in tied for 30th with a 102, Adrianna Adams (FR/Olathe, Kan.) is tied for 34th with a 103 and Vanessa Sexton (FR/Burleson, Texas) is 41st with a 117 to round out the other individual scorers for the Coyotes.

Tuesday’s final round will be a shotgun start around 10 a.m., as soon as the men complete their second round.