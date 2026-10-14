KWU Ready For Homecoming 2026

Kansas Wesleyan’s Homecoming 2026 is almost here.

According to the school, events get underway Thursday evening and continue into Sunday, Oct. 18, as alumni, students and friends join together for a weekend of tradition, celebration and Coyote pride. The public is encouraged to attend.

The festivities begin Thursday evening with a downtown pep rally in Campbell Plaza (5:30 p.m.) and continue with alumni gatherings, campus activities, athletic events and opportunities for graduates to reconnect with classmates and all the latest happenings at KWU. The first showing of the annual fall play, “The Iliad, The Odyssey and all of Greek Mythology in 99 Minutes or Less,” happens at 7:30 p.m., just after the pep rally.

The following day brings the Music collage concert and Hall of Fame induction (7 p.m.), the 7x7x7 lecture series (1 p.m.), the kickoff worship service with alumna Natalie Soukup ’20 speaking (2:30 p.m), the Golden W recognition (5:30 p.m.), and more. Saturday welcomes the Alumni Award winners and the Jerry Jones Athletic Hall of Fame inductees (9 a.m.), the Homecoming football game against Saint Mary (4 p.m.) and many other events.

Among those Saturday events is a ceremony remembering Kay Quinn, former KWU student, employee, and leader among the Salina arts community. Quinn passed away in August. The ceremony will take place at a tree planted in her memory on the south side of Sams Hall of Fine Arts, beginning at 1 p.m.

For more information, please go to www.kwu.edu/homecoming2026 or follow the university’s social media outlets.

It’s also a chance for Kansas Wesleyan to show off its more artistic side.

One highlight will be the collage concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, in Sams Chapel. All the university’s music groups: the Philharmonic Choir, Wesleyan Chorale, String Ensemble, Wind Orchestra, Jazz Ensemble and Percussion Ensemble will perform.

Audiences can expect seasonal selections, among more standards choices. For example, the String Orchestra will perform “October.” The Wind Ensemble, appropriately, will offer “Rhythm of the Wind.” The Jazz Ensemble will pay a jiving homage to Halloween with “Creepy Crawler” and “Attack of the Killer Trombones.”

For something on an even lighter note, the KWU Theatre Department will produce “The Iliad, the Odyssey and All of Greek Mythology in 99 Minutes or Less” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. The cast will speed through all of Greek mythology in an updated and easy to understand comedy in a little more than an hour and a half. All performances will be performed in Fitzpatrick Auditorium in Sams Hall of Fine Arts on the Wesleyan campus. Area high schools are being offered a special production at 10 a.m Friday, Oct. 16.

_ _ _