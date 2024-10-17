KWU Ready For Homecoming

Kansas Wesleyan University is ready for its biggest weekend of the year. Homecoming at KWU is this Friday through Sunday.

According to the school, homecoming 2024 at Kansas Wesleyan promises to be one of the best yet, filled with events designed to bring Coyotes of all interests together. The weekend is set for Oct. 18-20 and will be headlined by the Oct. 19 “Come Home” concert to unveil the newly renovated Sams Chapel, followed by a fireworks show.

The university will open the weekend Oct. 18 with a special KWU author panel at Red Fern Booksellers in downtown Salina. A group of authors affiliated with Kansas Wesleyan will discuss their books beginning at 9 a.m. The complete roster is available at www.kwu.edu/authorevent.

Another highlight of Friday will be the annual Veteran’s Recognition Ceremony, which is set for 11 a.m. on the Bevan Green. The 7x7x7 lecture series, featuring KWU faculty and staff, is scheduled for 1 p.m. that day in Peters Science Hall 201.

The annual Golden W (and beyond) and Purple W reception will be held at 4 p.m., and attendees can wrap up the evening with a women’s volleyball match against Oklahoma Wesleyan, a performance of “Kodachrome” by the university’s Theatre Department, or a special alumni and friends social at the nearby Library Sports Bar and Grill.

Saturday, Oct. 19, will get underway with KWU’s Alumni Awards and Jerry Jones Athletic Hall of Fame Induction, which will take place in Muir Gym. The event will start at 8 a.m. Tickets are now on sale at one.bidpal.net/joneshofandalumniawards/welcome.

A series of tailgate-style gatherings will precede the 1 p.m. football game against Avila, where the alumni award winners, hall of fame inductees and Golden/Purple W recipients will be announced at halftime. The 1 p.m. start time will provide “Come Home” concert attendees sufficient time to attend both events. After the concert, alumni and friends may gather at The Library Sports Bar and Grill.

A Sunday worship service and a final production of “Kodachrome” will wrap up Homecoming 2024.

Here is the complete schedule of events:

Friday, Oct. 18

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. | KWU Author Panel Coffee – Red Fern Booksellers, Downtown Salina (106 S. Santa Fe)

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Homecoming Headquarters – Student Activities Center

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Art Gallery Display – Sams Hall of Fine Arts– The Gallery

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Alumni College

11 – 11:45 a.m. | Veteran’s Recognition Ceremony – Bevan Green

11 a.m. | Campus Tour – Meet on the Steps of Pioneer Hall

Check out what’s new and exciting since you graduated! Sams Chapel will not be available for tours during this period.

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Coyote Cookout/Kickoff Luncheon and Pep Rally with The Howl – Muir Gym

**Cost: $10.00/$5.00 ages 3-8

1 p.m. | Coyote Golf Outing – Nine Holes – Salina Country Club

Play a round of golf with your classmates, friends or KWU faculty/staff

1 – 2 p.m. | 7x7x7 Lecture Series – Peters Science Hall 201

Seven speakers, seven minutes and seven different topics. Q&A after the seventh speaker.

1 p.m. | KWU Men’s and Women’s Basketball: “Battle of the Sexes” Skills Competition – Mabee Arena

3:30 p.m. | Bieber Dining Hall Celebration – Bieber Dining Hall

4 p.m. | Women’s Developmental Volleyball (Opponent TBA) – Mabee Arena

4 – 5 p.m. | Golden W Event – 50 Years and Beyond – Alumni Social – Muir Gym (NOTE LOCATION CHANGE)

5 – 7 p.m. | All Alumni Social and Purple W Recognition – Muir Gym (NOTE LOCATION CHANGE)

Class Reunions – 1974, 1979, 1984, 1989, 1994, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014, 2019, 2024

5 – 6:30 p.m. | Artist Reception: Tim Stone’s “My Own Wilderness” – The Gallery

6 p.m. | Women’s Volleyball vs. Oklahoma Wesleyan – Mabee Arena

7 p.m. | “Kodachrome” Theatre Production – Fitzpatrick Auditorium

Reserve Tickets

8:30 p.m. | KWU Alumni and Friends Social – The Library Sports Bar & Grill

Reminisce and network with your fellow Coyotes from all decades. Drink on your own.

Class Reunions – 1974, 1979, 1984, 1989, 1994, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019, 2024

Saturday, Oct. 19

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Homecoming Headquarters – Student Activities Center

8 a.m. | Jerry Jones Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Alumni Award Winner Recognition – Muir Gym

8 a.m. – Noon | Campus Tours – Meet on the Steps of Pioneer Hall

Check out what’s new and exciting since you graduated!

9 a.m. | Coyote Preview Day

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Art Gallery Display – Sams Hall of Fine Arts – The Gallery

10 a.m. | All Alumni Photos – Pioneer Steps

10 a.m. | Men’s Volleyball scrimmage – Mabee Arena

10:30 a.m. | Alumni flag football – Laha Practice Field

10:30 a.m. – Noon | Multicultural Alumni, Community and Student Gathering – East of SAC tent

10:30 – Noon | Parent and Family Association Gathering – East of SAC tent

10:30 – Noon | KWU Coyote Tailgate – East of SAC

**Cost: $10.00/$5.00 ages 3-8

11 a.m. | Baseball Alumni Game – Dean Evans Stadium

11 a.m. | Softball Alumni Game – Salina South High School

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. | KWU Keeps Singing (Choir Alumni Rehearsal) – Location TBD

Meet with fellow choir alumni to prepare for singing The Star-Spangled Banner prior to the football game.

1 p.m. | KWU Keeps Singing (Choir Alumni Perform the Star-Spangled Banner) – Graves Family Sports Complex

1 p.m. | KWU Football (vs. Avila University) – Graves Family Sports Complex

Alumni Award Winners, Hall of Fame Inductees and the Golden and Purple W recipients are presented at halftime

7 p.m. | ‘Come Home‘ Concert – Sams Chapel

Don’t miss the opening of the newly renovated Sams Chapel! There will be fireworks after the concert, over Pioneer Hall, at approximately 9:15 p.m.

9 p.m./Post-Concert | KWU Alumni and Friends Outdoor Social – The Library Sports Bar & Grill

Reminisce and network with your fellow Coyotes from all decades. Drinks on your own.

Sunday, Oct. 20

10:30 a.m. | Worship Service – University United Methodist Church

1:30 p.m. | Developmental Football Game (vs. Bethel) – Graves Family Sports Complex

2 p.m. | “Kodachrome” Theatre Production – Fitzpatrick Auditorium

Reserve Tickets