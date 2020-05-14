KU Offering Free Remote Music Camp

With the current COVID-19 pandemic, the KU Midwestern Music Camp is going to continue its tradition via remote learning this year. They are preparing an outstanding lineup of artist teachers to work with students through a variety of offerings. Thanks to the generous support of Meyer Music and the Band of Angels program, they are able to offer this year’s camp for free!

Eligibilty

The camp is open to band and orchestra students entering grades 7 through rising college freshmen.

Instruments offered include flute, oboe, bassoon, clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, horn, trombone, euphonium, tuba, percussion, violin, viola, cello, and string bass.

How it Works

We will offer a variety of sessions, ranging 10-30 minutes, with a mix of live sessions via the Zoom platform and pre-recorded content. (The Zoom platform is a free download.)

A list of sessions will be sent to students the weekend of June 13. Sessions will be scheduled between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central Standard Time on Monday, June 15 through Wednesday, June 17.

A variety of content will be offered, ranging from instrument-specific content to general topics that may be of interest to all campers.

Attendance is automatically recorded via the Zoom application

Completion

Students who attend 12 or more sessions will receive a 2020 Virtual MMC t-shirt, sticker, and downloadable certificate of completion. T-shirts are limited to the first 500 students in the U.S. and its territories who complete 12 sessions and fill out our camp completion link. The link will be sent to students with the schedule of sessions.

Private Lesson Option

Parents may sign up their students for an optional 30-private lesson with the instrumental faculty. Private lessons cost $30, and payments are made via the registration page. Our instrumental faculty will email students and parents to set up a time for the lesson.

Camp Faculty

Flute – Dr. Daniel Velasco, KU

Oboe – Dr. Margaret Marco, KU

Bassoon – Dr. Eric Stomberg, KU

Clarinet – Dr. Stephanie Zelnick, KU

Saxophone – Professor Vince Gnojek, KU

Trumpet – Professor Steve Leisring, KU

Horn – Dr. Paul Stevens, KU

Trombone – Dr. Mike Davidson, KU

Tuba/Euphonium – Dr. Max Gerhart

Jazz & String Bass – Professor Jeff Harshbarger, KU

Percussion – Dr. Michael Compitello & Professor Dylan Bassett, KU

Violin – Dr. David Colwell, KU

Viola – Dr. Boris Vayner, KU

Cello – Dr. Hannah Collins, KU

String Bass – Professor Richard Ryan, KU

Harp – Professor Erin Wood, KU

Dr. Paul Popiel – Director of Bands, KU

Dr. Matt Smith – Associate Director of Bands, KU

Professor Sharon Toulouse, Assistant Director of Bands, KU

Dr. Carolyn Watson, Director of Orchestral Studies, KU

***Special Guest Artists***

They are thrilled to offer sessions by some special guest artists, whose participation is generously supported through the Band of Angels program!

Imani Pressley – 19-year old Grammy-nominated producer and artist.

George Shelby – Yamaha saxophone artist, session and show musician in Los Angeles.

Kat Rodriguez – A multi-talented artist who spent the last 10 years touring the world as one of the all-girl band with Beyoncé.

Mads Tolling – Internationally renowned violinist, Grammy Award winner

The Midwestern Music Camp has a long and storied tradition since 1936, drawing students from all over the country. We look forward to working with students to continue their musical growth during these unusual times.

