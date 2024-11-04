KU / BYU to Have Late Kickoff

Kansas football’s first-ever trip to Provo, Utah, to face No. 9 BYU will kick off at 9:15 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 16, and be televised on ESPN, the Big 12 announced Monday.

This will be the third all-time meeting between Kansas and BYU, and the second between the programs as Big 12 Conference opponents. BYU joined the conference in 2023 and visited David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium last September, with Kansas earning a 38-27 victory to improve to 2-0 all-time against the Cougars. Kansas previously defeated BYU 23-20 to win the 1992 Aloha Bowl, which at the time was the program’s first bowl win in 31 years.

The Jayhawks are 3-3 when appearing on ESPN during Lance Leipold’s tenure, including an 0-1 mark this season after dropping a 23-20 contest vs. UNLV on Sept. 13.

Kansas (2-6, 1-4 Big 12) is coming off a bye week and will return to action on Saturday, Nov. 9, hosting No. 17 Iowa State at 2:30 p.m. CT from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. No. 9 BYU is undefeated at 8-0 and atop the Big 12 standings at 5-0 heading into a rivalry matchup at Utah on Nov. 9.