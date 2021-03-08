Salina, KS

KU and Les Miles Mutually Agree to Part Ways

KU Athletics ReleaseMarch 8, 2021

LAWRENCE, Kan. –  The University of Kansas and Les Miles have mutually agreed to part ways effective immediately. Terms of the agreement will be released in the coming days. While a national search for a new head coach begins immediately, Mike DeBord will continue to serve as the acting head coach until an interim head coach is determined.

Statement from Director of Athletics Jeff Long:

“I am extremely disappointed for our university, fans and everyone involved with our football program. There is a lot of young talent on this football team, and I have no doubt we will identify the right individual to lead this program. We will begin the search for a new head coach immediately with an outside firm to assist in this process. We need to win football games, and that is exactly what we’re going to do.”

Statement from Former Head Football Coach Les Miles:

“This is certainly a difficult day for me and for my family. I love this university and the young men in our football program. I have truly enjoyed being the head coach at KU and know that it is in a better place now than when I arrived. To our student-athletes, I want you to remember that you came to play for KU and earn a degree here. So, I implore you to stay and build on what we started and do all of the things we talked about doing together. There is a bright future for all of you and for KU Football.”

LAWRENCE, Kan. –  The University of Kansas and Les Miles have mutually agreed to part ways effec...

