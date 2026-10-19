KSU Salina Introduces Silicon Prairie Trailblazers Technology, Robotics Scholarships

Kansas State University Salina is investing in the next generation of technology leaders by offering new scholarships to 40 incoming students across four emerging technology programs.

Beginning in the fall 2027 semester, the Silicon Prairie Trailblazers scholarships will be offered to 40 students who are new to campus and entering one of the four programs: immersive systems design , machine learning and autonomous systems , robotics and autonomous systems and uncrewed aircraft systems . These degrees teach and prepare students to work with emerging technologies that are reshaping industries and creating new career opportunities.

The Silicon Prairie Trailblazers scholarship will help students kick-start their higher education journey by providing $3,000 per semester for their first two years at K-State Salina, for a total award of $12,000. Scholarships will be awarded to 10 students in each eligible program.

Interested students should apply and be admitted to one of the eligible K-State Salina programs by Dec. 1.

Students interested in emerging technologies such as virtual and augmented reality, artificial intelligence, video game development, e-sports and coding will make excellent candidates for the Silicon Prairie Trailblazers scholarships. Similarly, students who enjoy working with their hands or tinkering, are naturally curious and are interested in engineering principles are encouraged to apply.

Students who graduate from one of the four programs at K-State Salina won’t just learn about the technology and systems in place in the industry now; they will build the skills that evolve with the technology and be prepared to impact their chosen career path.

“These degree programs are inspiring the next generation of technology innovators,” said Ryan Quinn, director of recruitment at K-State Salina. “With the new Silicon Prairie Trailblazers scholarships, we are being true to K-State’s land-grant mission in ensuring financial support to talented undergraduate students while pursuing a world-class education and improving access to higher education.”

Scholarship opportunities for future technology leaders

To be eligible for the Silicon Prairie Trailblazers scholarships, potential recipients must be enrolled full-time in one of the following K-State Salina programs: immersive systems design, machine learning and autonomous systems, robotics and autonomous systems or uncrewed aircraft systems. To qualify, the recipients must provide a letter of recommendation from an educator, counselor, administrator or mentor who can speak to the student’s academic potential, character and interest in technology, engineering or their intended field of study.

Scholarship requirements also include a cumulative high school GPA of 3.25 or higher, an ACT score of 21 or higher, or an SAT ERW+M score of 1060 or higher. Students who don’t meet the assured-admission GPA or test score benchmarks may still be eligible for scholarship consideration if they are officially admitted to K-State through the university’s established admission review process.

Students who apply are automatically eligible for all campus scholarships, including the Silicon Prairie Trailblazers. Current high school seniors and college transfer students are eligible.

Building the Silicon Prairie

As the new construction of the Kansas Artificial Intelligence and Research Entertainment Studio, or K-AIRES , nears completion, Salina readies itself to become the “Silicon Prairie,” a beacon of the next generation of innovations in the cutting-edge technologies of AI-driven applications, virtual environments and immersive training systems.

With its partnership with Pure Imagination Studios, K-State Salina is creating a unique industry-academic model that goes beyond collaboration. Students in the immersive systems design, machine learning and autonomous systems, robotics and autonomous systems, and uncrewed aircraft systems degrees will all be able to work closely with Pure Imagination, which will be co-located on the K-State Salina campus inside K-AIRES.

“The time is now for students who are interested in technologies like video game design or development, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, or AI, machine learning, drones or robotics systems to bring their interests and skills to a place that is going to invest in them and prepare them for where the world is going,” Troy Harding, K-State Salina integrated studies department head, said. “At this campus, we are student-built, industry-aligned and future-forward. Students work on hands-on projects from the beginning of their education, while our degree programs are designed around the evolving needs of the industries they will enter.”