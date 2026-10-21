Koochel Chimes in on “Candidate Conversation”

Our “KSAL Candidate Conversations” continued on the radio Wednesday.

Over the next couple of weeks candidates running in local contested races will join us at 8:30 each morning for a conversation.

Cheri Koochel, who is running for the Kansas State Representative District 107 seat as the Democrat nominee, joined us Wednesday morning. The district includes portions of Salina. Ottawa, Cloud, and Mitchell Counties.

Koochel, who retired after over three decades as a social worker, cited a passion for people and a need for change as her motivation to run for office.

Koochel, who described her focus as “people over party”, among other things discussed issues including education and immigration concerns, alternate forms of revenue, as well as the loss of services for those who need them the most.