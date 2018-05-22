Knights Set State Record, Claim 4th Consecutive Title

During the state championship run, Sacred Heart has set state records for par 70 and par 71 courses.

The Knights can check off the final box on their list while adding another state trophy.

Sacred Heart turned in a performance for the ages, recording a team score of 279 to win its fourth consecutive Class 2A state championship by 57 strokes at Crestwood Country Club. The Knights claimed the top three spots, getting the state record for a par 72 course in the process.

Senior Cole Elmore won the individual championship, carding a 5-under 67. Senior Grant Herrenbruck edged his brother Tate in a playoff round for second. The Herrenbruck’s shot a 68. Regional champion and freshman Kameron Shaw finished sixth with a 76. Brother Quentin claimed ninth after beating Hodgeman County’s Dalton Beougher in playoff hole. Shaw finished with an 81 while senior Rase Welsh placed 11th with an 82.

Class 5A

Salina South finished eighth at Dub’s Dread Golf Club in Kansas City.

The Cougars were six strokes behind Bishop Carroll with a 346. South was six strokes better than Eisenhower. St. Thomas Aquinas won the championship with a 296.

Junior Parker Renz paced the Cougars with a 9-over 81, good for 23rd. Senior Trevor Mullen capped his Cougar career with an 85. Classmate Trevor Herrington recorded an 88. Juniors Parker Norton and Cole Stein carded a 92 and 93.

Salina Central sent three to state and one returned with a medal. Junior Mark Grammer finished with an 80, nabbing 15th place. Junior River Weaverling ended up with an 84 and sophomore Lukas Freelove was one stroke behind his teammate with an 85.

Class 4A

Abilene senior Trevor Deters finished his career with an 83 at Emporia Municipal Golf Course. McPherson had two individual qualifiers at state. Sophomore Tyler Hoxie shot a 92 while junior Brant Kieffer recorded a 98.

Class 3A

Although he didn’t successfully defend his title, Southeast of Saline’s Jake Huffaker still brought home a medal. The senior carded an 80, two strokes away from being in the top 10. Huffaker finished his high school campaign with 13th place.

Ellsworth senior Chris Fitzgerald wasn’t too far behind, carding an 84, putting him in 27th. Hesston junior Grant Brenneman won the individual crown with a 1-over 72.