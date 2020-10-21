Salina, KS

Now: 47 °

Currently: Fog/Mist

Hi: 52 ° | Lo: 50 °

Kansas to Face Tennessee in SEC-Big 12 Challenge

KU Athletics ReleaseOctober 21, 2020

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball will face Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.

Kansas holds a 4-1 all-time series advantage with Tennessee and the Jayhawks have won the last three meetings with the Volunteers. This will be the third-straight season the two teams have played with KU defeating UT, 87-82 in overtime, in the title game of the 2018 NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn, and last year’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge, a 74-68 KU win in Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 25, 2020.

This is the eighth year for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge and the sixth-straight in which all 10 games in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge will take place in one day. The Big 12 holds a 4-1-2 record in the series. The Big 12 holds a 40-30 (.571) advantage in the Challenge games.

Kansas is 5-2 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, having split with Florida in 2013-14 and 2014-15, as both teams claimed home victories. KU then swept a home-and-home series with Kentucky, claiming a 90-84 overtime in Allen Fieldhouse in 2016 and a 79-73 win in Lexington, Kentucky, in 2017. In 2018, Kansas defeated Texas A&M, 79-68, in Allen Fieldhouse and in 2019 lost at Kentucky, 71-63. Last year, Kansas defeated Tennessee in Allen Fieldhouse.

Dating back to 2007, Kansas is 8-4 in conference challenges (1-1 vs. Arizona, 2-0 vs. UCLA, 1-1 vs. Florida, 2-1 vs. Kentucky, 1-0 vs. Tennessee, 1-0 vs. Texas A&M, 0-1 vs. Villanova).

2021 SEC/Big 12 Challenge – Saturday, January 30
KANSAS at Tennessee
Auburn at Baylor
Iowa State at Mississippi State
Texas A&M at Kansas State
Alabama at Oklahoma
Arkansas at Oklahoma State
TCU at Missouri
Texas at Kentucky
Texas Tech at LSU
Florida at West Virginia

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

K-State Holds Weekly Football Press Conferenc...

October 20, 2020 3:26 pm

KU’s Pooka Williams Jr. opts out of season

October 19, 2020 9:34 pm

Kansas Football Falls at West Virginia, 38-17

October 17, 2020 8:02 pm

KU’s Silvio De Sousa opts out for the upcom...

October 16, 2020 5:10 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Kansas to Face Tennessee in SEC-Big...

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men's basketball will face Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, in the SEC/...

October 21, 2020 Comments

Hand Washing Numbers Slowly Creep U...

Kansas News

October 21, 2020

High School Sports Digest – 10/20

Sports News

October 21, 2020

No Change in County Mask Mandate

Top News

October 21, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Hand Washing Numbers Slow...
October 21, 2020Comments
K-State Scientists Awarde...
October 20, 2020Comments
U.S. Sen. Moran Works for...
October 20, 2020Comments
Salina Radio Stations Sol...
October 20, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH