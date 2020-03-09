Salina, KS

Now: 56 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 55 ° | Lo: 50 °

Kansas Men Survive Plane Crash

Todd PittengerMarch 9, 2020

Two Kansas men and their dog survived a plane crash in Florida.

According to the Okaloosa Coounty Sheriff’s Office, a pilot a passenger aboard a small plane which crashed into a tree short of the Destin Airport are identified as  47-year- old Jason Dougherty and 22-year-old Caleb Dougherty, both from Kansas.

No one was injured, in the crash, including their dog. They say the plane was having engine problems

Officials say the plane just missed a home.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are handling the investigation.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Kansas Men Survive Plane Crash

Two Kansas men and their dog survived a plane crash in Florida. According to the Okaloosa Coounty...

March 9, 2020 Comments

Shockers Crush Tulsa; Lock Up No. 4...

Sports News

March 8, 2020

Men’s Basketball All-Big 12 Award...

Sports News

March 8, 2020

2020 State Basketball Tournament Br...

Sports News

March 8, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Firefighters Help ...
March 8, 2020Comments
KWU and The Land Institut...
March 8, 2020Comments
Coronavirus Reaches Kansa...
March 7, 2020Comments
2 Men Arrested at Shady L...
March 6, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH