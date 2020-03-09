Kansas Men Survive Plane Crash

Two Kansas men and their dog survived a plane crash in Florida.

According to the Okaloosa Coounty Sheriff’s Office, a pilot a passenger aboard a small plane which crashed into a tree short of the Destin Airport are identified as 47-year- old Jason Dougherty and 22-year-old Caleb Dougherty, both from Kansas.

No one was injured, in the crash, including their dog. They say the plane was having engine problems

Officials say the plane just missed a home.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are handling the investigation.