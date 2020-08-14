Salina, KS

Now: 91 °

Currently: A Few Clouds

Hi: 86 ° | Lo: 67 °

Kansas COVID-19 Update: 8-14

Jeremy BohnAugust 14, 2020

New cases of COVID-19 rose by just over 3,000 in the past week.

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment says as of 9 a.m. Friday, that there are 33,885 confirmed cases in the state with 2,020 hospitalizations and 402 deaths since the pandemic started.

Since last Friday, Aug. 7, Kansas has seen an increase in over 3,200 new cases and 22 deaths.

While the youngest person to have died in that state due to COVID-19 was 18-years-old, the average age of death in the state is 79-years-old. Meanwhile, out of the over 2,000 hospitalizations, 554 have been ICU admissions according to the KDHE.

The KDHE’s “Reopen Metrics” continue to show that the hospitalization and death rate across the state is dropping.

Official COVID-19 information in Kan. can be found here: http://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

Student Athlete Tests Positive For ...

A Salina Central High School student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19. USD 305 made the a...

August 14, 2020 Comments

Kansas COVID-19 Update: 8-14

COVID-19 Top News

August 14, 2020

MIAA Postpones Fall Sports Season

Sports News

August 14, 2020

2 Juveniles Charged in Car Theft

Kansas News

August 14, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

2 Juveniles Charged in Ca...
August 14, 2020Comments
Second Wave of CARES Act ...
August 14, 2020Comments
Salina Men Win Chiefs Gam...
August 14, 2020Comments
3 Warnings, 10 Watches Fo...
August 14, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH