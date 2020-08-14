Kansas COVID-19 Update: 8-14

New cases of COVID-19 rose by just over 3,000 in the past week.

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment says as of 9 a.m. Friday, that there are 33,885 confirmed cases in the state with 2,020 hospitalizations and 402 deaths since the pandemic started.

Since last Friday, Aug. 7, Kansas has seen an increase in over 3,200 new cases and 22 deaths.

While the youngest person to have died in that state due to COVID-19 was 18-years-old, the average age of death in the state is 79-years-old. Meanwhile, out of the over 2,000 hospitalizations, 554 have been ICU admissions according to the KDHE.

The KDHE’s “Reopen Metrics” continue to show that the hospitalization and death rate across the state is dropping.

Official COVID-19 information in Kan. can be found here: http://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas