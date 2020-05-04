Kansas COVID-19 Update: 5-4

New cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Kansas, however, hospitalizations and deaths remain flat.

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment released the latest information at 9 a.m. and says that there have been 5,245 cases of the disease. Of those cases, 553 have had to be hospitalized, while 136 Kansans have died due to complications with COVID-19.

New cases continue to stall in central Kansas as Saline County continues with 21. McPherson County has 23 positive cases of COVID-19, Marion County has five, Ottawa County, Rice County and Dickinson counties remain with four, three and two cases, each. On Monday, Ellsworth County picked up its first case at the Ellsworth Correctional Facility.

Lincoln County remains the only contiguous county with Saline that does not yet have a known positive case of COVID-19.

Statewide, 33,358 Kansans have tested negative for the virus.