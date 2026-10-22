Kansas Bankers Technologies Cuts Ribbon on New Downtown Office

Downtown Salina’s business community welcomed a new addition Thursday afternoon as Kansas Bankers Technologies (KBT) officially celebrated the opening of its new office space at 215 S. Santa Fe Ave. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Led by Managing Partner Dahx Marrs, KBT has spent over a decade establishing itself as a trusted technology partner for financial institutions and professional service firms across Kansas and the Midwest.

Marrs tells KSAL News the firm specializes in comprehensive managed IT services, disaster recovery and backup, patch management, and IT consulting. He said moving into the heart of downtown marks an exciting new chapter for the company, which currently employs a team of nine.

Marrs, a lifelong resident of Salina, expressed enthusiasm about being closer to local clients and being part of the ongoing energy and development downtown.

“It’s exciting to be downtown with all the projects going on,” Marrs said. “It’s great to be right in the middle of our clients and all of the things happening in downtown Salina.”

With its roots deep in the local community and a growing regional footprint, Kansas Bankers Technologies looks forward to continuing its expansion and service from its new downtown headquarters.