K-Stateâ€™s Thompson Honored Nationally Following Oklahoma Game

MANHATTAN, Kan.Â â€“Â After throwing for a career-high 334 yards and accounting for four touchdowns in Kansas Stateâ€™s win at No. 3 Oklahoma, senior quarterbackÂ Skylar ThompsonÂ was named to the Davey Oâ€™Brien Great 8 list in addition to being a Manning Star of the Week on Monday.

With his inclusion on the Davey Oâ€™Brien Great 8 list, Thompson will now be added to the awardâ€™s midseason watch list. It is the second time in as many years he has been honored for his performance by both organizations, the first being after leading the Wildcats to a victory over the fifth-ranked Sooners last year.

Last Saturday in Norman, Thompson led the Wildcats to their first road victory over a team ranked in the top five of the Associated Press Top 25 poll. K-State also trailed by 21 points on two occasions during the game as the Wildcats tied for their biggest comeback win in school history.

A product of Independence, Missouri, Thompson topped his career high in passing yards, which came last year against West Virginia (299). He tossed a 39-yard touchdown pass toÂ Chabastin TaylorÂ in the second quarter in addition to a pair long passes to true freshman running backsÂ Keyon MozeeÂ (78 yards) andÂ Deuce VaughnÂ (77 yards). Both of those passes by Thompson set up his own rushing touchdowns as he had rushing scores on three-straight possessions in the second half.

Thompsonâ€™s 334 passing yards were the most by a Wildcat since Jake Waters threw for 338 yards in the 2015 Alamo Bowl (following the 2014 season). Of his 22 career rushing touchdowns, eight have come against Oklahoma (36.4%) as he had one in 2018 and four last year prior to his trio of rushing scores last Saturday.

Kansas State returns to action this Saturday as they take on Texas Tech inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Kickoff will be at 2:30 p.m., and the game will be shown on FS1.