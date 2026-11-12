Jingle Bingo Returns to Library

Get ready to roll out the red carpet! Salina Public Library’s third annual Jingle Bingo is returning Saturday, December 5, bringing an evening of music, prizes, holiday fun, and a little Hollywood glamour to the Library.

This year’s Tinseltown-themed event invites guests to enjoy a night of music bingo, festive treats, and plenty of chances to win. Players will compete in five rounds of music bingo, with dozens of prizes up for grabs throughout the evening. Prizes will include gift cards, special-edition books, local experiences, and other surprises.

General admission doors open at 6:30 p.m., with bingo beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person and include open seating and one player’s set of bingo cards. Additional bingo cards will be available for purchase. Limited VIP tickets are also available for $35.

Beyond bingo, guests can try their luck with the Blind Book Pull and 50/50 raffle, adding even more opportunities to take home something special.

The fun starts early with a special Red Carpet Reception from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. This 21-and-over experience includes drinks, bites, and live music. Red Carpet Reception tickets are $25 per person and are sold separately from general admission.

“Jingle Bingo has become such a fun tradition, and we’re excited to bring it back for a third year,” said Allyson Walker, Head of Library Development. “It’s a chance for people to get together, enjoy a great night out, and celebrate the Library in a different way. We’re grateful to everyone who comes out and helps make events like this possible.”

Jingle Bingo is a fundraiser benefiting Salina Public Library, helping support the programs, resources, and experiences that make the Library an important part of the Salina community.

Tickets are available at salinapubliclibrary.org/ jingle-bingo. Tickets are limited, so guests are encouraged to reserve their spots early.