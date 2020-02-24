Salina, KS

Jayhawks Dominate Oklahoma State, 83-58

KU Athletics ReleaseFebruary 24, 2020

LAWRENCE, Kan. – An elite performance on both ends of the floor worthy of the newly minted No. 1 team in the nation saw the top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks run past the Oklahoma State Cowboys, 83-58, Monday night inside Allen Fieldhouse. Senior center Udoka Azubuike was one of five Jayhawks to score in double figures and posted 12th double-double of the season with his 19 points and 16 rounds to help his team to its 13th-straight victory.

The win pushed Kansas to 14-1 in Big 12 play and to 25-3 on the year, marking the 15th-straight season the Jayhawks have posted 25 or more victories. Oklahoma State fell to 14-14 in its 2019-20 campaign and to 4-11 in the league.

