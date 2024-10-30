Interim Fire Chief Appointed

An interim chief will take over the Salina Fire department later this week. City Manager Mike Schrage has appointed Rodney “Shane” Pearson to the position.

The interim appointment is the result of Fire Chief Anthony “Tony” Sneidar’s recent resignation. Schrage said “I wish Chief Sneidar well and I appreciate Deputy Chief Pearson’s willingness to serve as the Interim

Chief. Serving as Deputy Chief since November 2022, Chief Pearson will provide continuity and will build upon the initiatives started under Chief Sneidar’s leadership.”

Chief Pearson has worked for the Salina Fire Department for a total of 23 years. Prior to his Deputy Chief role, he was the EMS Chief for almost 10 years, and previously served as Firefighter/EMT and Firefighter/Paramedic. He is the current Kansas State Firefighters Association President and serves on the Kansas Board of Emergency Medical Services.

Pearson will begin his interim role November 1, 2024.

The City has begun accepting applications for the Fire Chief position.