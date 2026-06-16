Injury Crash on Holmes Road

A driver was transported to the hospital after a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Crawford and Holmes Road.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that around noon on Monday, the driver of a 2003 semi-truck failed to stop at a posted sign on Holmes Road and T-boned a Mercedes SUV.

The 64-year-old woman from New Cambria was trapped in the vehicle and transported to Salina Regional Health Center after being freed by the EMS crew.

The 60-year-old male driver from Minneapolis was cited at the scene for failure to stop. He was not injured.

Deputies say the woman suffered severe, but nonlife threatening injuries.

Photos courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office