Ike Likes Teacher Education

The Eisenhower Presidential Library is pleased to offer a series of mini-teacher workshops to area educators.

According to the organization, the first of these two-hour workshops will take place on January 15th at the Eisenhower Presidential Library building located at 200 SE 4th Street, Abilene. This event is free for teachers and they will receive a professional development certificate of attendance. A grab and go snack will also be provided.

This is the first in a series of four workshops offered in 2025. Registration is required and can be completed on the Ike’s Professional Learning Community webpage.

Full program details can be found at eisenhowerlibrary.gov.