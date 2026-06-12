Hursh to be Promoted to Captain

There is much to celebrate this weekend at The Salvation Army of Salina. According to the organization Lt. Luke Hursh will be officially promoted to the rank of Captain.

Captain-designate Luke Hursh and his wife, Major Patricia Salas, have faithfully served as Salvation Army officers and pastors in Salina since June 2021. During their time in the community, they have become known not only for their leadership, but also for their compassion, creativity, and unwavering commitment to serving others.

From providing hope and practical assistance to families in need, to leading worship, mentoring youth, feeding the hungry, responding during times of crisis, and strengthening community partnerships, the two have embraced the mission of The Salvation Army with joyful hearts and open hands.

In The Salvation Army, the promotion from Lieutenant to Captain marks an important milestone in an officer’s journey of ministry and leadership. It recognizes years of dedicated service, spiritual commitment, and a continued calling to “Preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ and meet human needs in His name without discrimination.”

This promotion is not simply a change in title; it is a celebration of faithful service and God’s continued work through those who have answered His call. We rejoice with Captain-designate Luke Hursh and Major Patricia Salas as they continue to lead with humility, compassion, and a deep love for both God and this community.”

The Salvation Army of Salina invites the community to join in celebrating this special occasion and to congratulate Captain-designate Hursh on this well-deserved achievement.

As the two of them enter this next chapter of ministry, they remain committed to the people of Salina and the surrounding communities—sharing hope, extending grace, and serving others in the love of Christ.