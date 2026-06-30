Motel Gun Incident Prompts Arrest

A man staying at a Salina motel was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun in a maintenance worker’s face.

According to Salina Police, on Monday afternoon at about 2:15 officers responded to the Budget Host Motel, 222 E. Diamond Dr, in reference to a gun pointed a gun at a maintenance worker.

Police say it was determined two maintenance workers were investigating a plumbing issue when they observed water running under the doorway of an occupied room. The workers began knocking on the door advising the occupant they needed to enter the room to check on the issue.

The occupant, identified as 70-year-old James Lee Smart of Salina, would not immediately open the door. After about 20 minutes, he opened the door and placed the barrel of a rifle in on of the worker’s face,. The worker grabbed the barrel and shoved the rifle back at Smart causing Smart to fall to the ground.

The worker secured the gun, and law enforcement was contacted.

Smart was taken into custody and booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include:

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Aggravated Battery

Smart also had two Salina Municipal Court warrants for failure to appear.