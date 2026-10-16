Hospital Gets Grant for Packaged Meal Program

The Food and Nutrition Services department at the hospital in Abilene has been awarded a $15,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Dickinson County to support the development of a new Packaged Meal Program at Memorial Hospital.

According to Memorial Health System, the grant will help fund equipment, planning and education needed to establish the program, which aims to make nutritious, affordable meals more accessible to members of the community while reducing food waste.

The Packaged Meal Program will provide an opportunity to use excess food inventory that might otherwise go to waste by turning it into packaged meals for community members experiencing food insecurity, or anyone looking for a delicious, budget-friendly meal.

Through this initiative, Memorial Health System hopes to make better use of available resources while helping meet a community need for affordable food options.

“We’re excited to launch the Packaged Meal Program because it allows us to make the most of the food and resources we have while giving back to our community,” said Andra Cunningham, Memorial Health System Food and Nutrition Services director. “Our goal is to provide nutritious, affordable meals for those who may be facing food insecurity, as well as anyone looking for a convenient, budget-friendly option. We’re grateful to the Community Foundation of Dickinson County for supporting this effort and helping us turn an opportunity to reduce food waste into a meaningful benefit for our community.”

Additional details about the Packaged Meal Program, including availability and how community members can participate, will be announced in the near future.

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Pictured, from left: Madison Krueger, Memorial Hospital Cook; Lindsey Rimmel, Memorial Hospital Food Production Lead; Cindy Matson, Memorial Hospital Food Service Worker; Andra Cunningham, Memorial Health System Food and Nutrition Services Director; Nicole Avig, Memorial Hospital Food Service Worker; Elizabeth Weese, Community Foundation of Dickinson County Executive Director; and Haley Jones, Community Foundation of Dickinson County Director of Operations and Strategy.