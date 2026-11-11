Honoring, Remembering Veterans

A large crowd gathered at the Salina-Saline County War Memorial in Sunset Park on Wednesday morning to honor and remember military veterans from all eras.

The Wednesday morning ceremony featured the dedication of a new monument honoring United States Navy submariners, adding a lasting tribute to the sailors of the “Silent Service” within the park’s memorial plaza.

Colonel Keri Kavouras, commander of the 184th Medical Group for the Kansas Air National Guard’s 184th Wing at McConnell Air Force Base, served as the guest speaker for the event, addressing the community gathered to pay tribute to the nation’s service members.

Retired Marine and event Sgt at Arms Dan Pestinger received a surprise award from Salina VFW members. Members presented him with a patriotic quilt in appreciation of service to our country, and his dedication to the VFW.

Students from Cornerstone Classical School recited the Declaration of Independence.

Veterans Day, formerly known as Armistice Day, was originally set as a U.S. legal holiday to honor the end of World War I, which officially took place on November 11, 1918. In legislation that was passed in 1938, November 11 was “dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be hereafter celebrated and known as ‘Armistice Day.’” As such, this new legal holiday honored World War I veterans.

In 1954, after having been through both World War II and the Korean War, the 83rd U.S. Congress — at the urging of the veterans service organizations — amended the Act of 1938 by striking out the word “Armistice” and inserting the word “Veterans.” With the approval of this legislation on June 1, 1954, Nov. 11 became a day to honor American veterans of all wars.