Holiday to Alter Some Essential Services

The Independence Day holiday on Saturday will alter some essential services, and Salina area public transportation.

Public transportation in Salina and the Salina area will not be running on Friday, July 3rd or Saturday, July 4th.

According to OCCK, the organization which runs the services, transportation including Paratransit, Salina CityGo, 81 Connection, GoAbilene, GoConcordia, KanConnect and OCCK OnDemand will not operate on those dates

Regular business and transportation operations will resume on Monday, July 6, 2026.

The Salina General Services Offices and the Household Hazardous Waste Facility will be closed on Friday, July 3rd and Saturday, July 4th, in observance of Independence Day. The Salina Drive-Thru Recycling Center will be closed Saturday, July 4th.

Please note that sanitation services will operate the regular trash routes on Friday, July 3rd, with no interruptions to those services.

The Salina Municipal Solid Waste Landfill will be open July 3rd, however it will be closed on Saturday, July 4th with regular services resuming Monday, July 6th

The General Services offices and facilities will reopen for normal hours Monday-Friday 7:30A.M.-4:30P.M. on Monday, July 6th.