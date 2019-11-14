Hit And Run SUV

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a dark colored SUV that was involved in a hit and run.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the incident happened at 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1000 block of W. Walnut.

The victim, Lynn Grinage, left her 1999 Chevy S10 pickup truck parked on the street. Witnesses say a dark colored SUV was traveling northbound on Clark before turning east on to Walnut. The SUV struck Grinage’s truck and caused damage to the the driver’s side front of the truck that extended all the way to the door. The SUV then left the scene.

Witnesses say that the loud sound of tires squealing prelude the sound of the collision. They also report that the SUV then continued driving recklessness eastbound on Walnut, running through a stop sign and launching over the train tracks.

Forrester says that the SUV should have damage to the driver’s side front of the vehicle.