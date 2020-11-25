Salina, KS

Hit and Run Crash

KSAL StaffNovember 25, 2020
Police make an arrest after a property owner finds his chain link fence sold for scrap.

Salina law enforcement officers are looking for the driver of a black pickup truck that was involved in a hit and run accident late Tuesday evening on Schilling Road.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, the black truck should have substantial front end damage after crashing into the passenger side of a 2016 Ford Taurus driven by a 21-year-old man from Salina.

Police say around 11:15pm, the truck was westbound on Schilling and failed to stop for a red light at the intersection on 9th Street and struck the southbound Taurus. The 21-year-old driver was not injured in the crash.

