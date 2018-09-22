Hillsboro’s Big-play Offense Dooms Knights, 45-31

The Hillsboro Trojans scored seven touchdowns Friday night, four of which covered at least 46 yards, en route to a 14 point victory over the Sacred Heart Knights, 45 to 31.

The Trojans tallied five times in the first 12 minutes and 12 seconds of the game on the following scores:

–Brooks Gardner 3 yard run

–Jorge Hanschu threw a 73 yard TD pass to Caleb Potucek

–Gardner on a 10 yard run

–Dillon Boldt with a 28 yard “pick 6” on an errant throw by Sacred Heart QB David Anderson

–and Hanschu with an 84 yard strike to Gardner early in the 2nd quarter.

In the same amount of time the Knights could only muster one touchdown. They scored it on their opening drive when Anderson had a 39 yard toss to Trace Leners.

With the Knights trailing 33-7 at the 11:48 mark of the first half, the Sacred Heart defense settled down and the offense would come alive as the Knights scored the next 17 points of the game. In fact, over the final 35 minutes and 48 seconds, the Knights would outscore the Trojans 24-12 starting with Jared McCartney on a halfback option pass to Charlie Skidmore for a TD that covered 60 yards at the 3:23 mark of the 2nd quarter. Then Skidmore would boot a 35 yard field goal as time expired in the first half to put the Knights back in game trailing 33 to 17 at the break.

Sacred Heart would have the only score of the 3rd quarter—a 3 yard run by Anderson—and suddenly the Knight were only down by 9 points.

However, that would be where the good times would end for the Knights. Hillsboro had two big play scores in the 4th quarter. The first was a Hanschu to Gardner pass of 70 yards at the 11:48 mark of the 4th. After a three and out by the Knights, Gardner would cap the Trojan scoring with a 46 yard run.

The Knights continued to fight to the end. Sacred Heart got an interception at the Hillsboro 20 yard line and capitalized on the turnover with Anderson throwing a 7 yard TD pass to Skidmore with 5:21 remaining in the game. That turned out to be the last touchdown of the evening. The Sacred Heart defense held Hillsboro to two three and outs in the waning moments of the contest, but the Knight offense could not get the ball back in the end zone.

With the victory, the Trojans improved to 3 and 1 on the year. Meanwhile the Knights, who host La Crosse next week, dropped to 1 and 3 in 2018.