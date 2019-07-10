Hill Denies Assault Charges In Audio

(Kansas City, MO) — Tyreek Hill is contradicting his guilty plea. A Kansas City radio station aired audio of the Chiefs Pro Bowl wide receiver denying committing assault and battery against his fiancee Crystal Espinal in 2014. He pleaded guilty to the charges in 2015. “You lied on me in 2014,” Hill tells Espinal in the audio. “I’m still not over that. I didn’t touch you in 2014.” Espinal twice asked Hill, “where did the bruises come from?” NFL investigators say they have heard the full audio and interviewed Hill eight hours last month. The league is looking into Hill’s three-year-old son suffering a broken arm in an incident earlier this year and a possible suspension under the league’s personal conduct policy.