High School Sports Digest – 9/19-20

Pat Strathman September 20, 2020

Volleyball Great Bend defeated Ell-Saline 25-19, 25-13

Bennington defeated Ell-Saline 27-25, 25-20

Ell-Saline defeated St. John 17-25, 25-20, 26-24 Rock Hills defeated Tescott 21-25, 25-21, 25-18

Lincoln defeated Tescott 25-19, 25-14

Sylvan-Lucas defeated Tescott 25-16, 25-8 Girls Tennis Smoky Valley Tournament

Buhler 33, Sterling 28, Smoky Valley 26, Pratt 8, Marysville 5 Smoky Valley results

#1 singles – Logan Spencer, 1-3, 4th

#2 singles – Karee Adam, 3-1, 3rd

#1 doubles – Karik Elliott/Lena Rauchholz, 3-1, 3rd

#2 doubles – Riley Ahlstedt/Campbell Gaskill, 4-0, 1st

