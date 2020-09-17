Salina, KS

Now: 66 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 80 ° | Lo: 51 °

High School Sports Digest – 9/17

Pat StrathmanSeptember 17, 2020

Cross Country

Hays Invitational Girls Team Results
Dodge City 31, Hays 47, Salina South 73, Garden City 90, Salina Central 139, Newton 148

Salina South individual results
Grace Allen, 4th, 21:09.0
Miranda Strang, 11th, 21:57.7
Kylie Arnold, 12th, 22:03.8
Olivia Mancino-Hinde, 13th, 22:04.0
Sarah Schrage, 35th, 24:36.6

Salina Central individual results
Cora White, 22nd, 22:47.8
Elizabeth Young, 28th, 23:45.6
Elle Denning, 33rd, 24:19.5
Brooke Shea, 39th, 28:14.6

Hays Invitational Boys Team Results
Garden City 44, Dodge City 46, Newton 80, Hays 99, Salina Central 101, Salina South 127

Salina Central individual results
William Griffith, 1st, 16:47.5
Isaac French, 8th, 17:44.3
Zach Tibbits, 23rd, 19:06.4
Cooper Affholder, 33rd, 20:21.1
Alex Shea, 36th, 22:23.4
Ryan Sheahon, 38th, 22:37.5

Salina South individual results
Izaac Leonard, 7th, 17:44.4
Emory Barth, 25th, 19:30.4
Dayton Hudson, 29th, 19:45.5
Andrew Kaiser, 31st, 20:19.4
Jordan Duke, 35th, 21:32.2
Trevor McMurray, 37th, 22:31.2

Boys Soccer

McPherson defeated Salina Central in overtime, 2-1. Will Ryan for Central with a goal in 16th minute.

Salina South tied with Buhler, 3-3.

Volleyball

Salina South defeated Topeka West 25-9, 25-19
Emporia defeated Salina South 25-22, 25-18

Smoky Valley defeated Great Bend 25-20, 25-19
Smoky Valley defeated Ellinwood 27-25, 25-18

Ellsworth defeated Little River 23-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-4

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

High School Sports Digest – 9/15

September 15, 2020 9:53 pm

High School Sports Digest – 9/11 – 13

September 13, 2020 10:42 pm

Smart Insurance FB Coaches Corner – 9/12

September 12, 2020 9:45 am

Central Falls Short to Eisenhower in Wild Sho...

 1:15 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

High School Sports Digest – 9/17

Cross Country Hays Invitational Girls Team Results Dodge City 31, Hays 47, Salina South 73, Garden...

September 17, 2020 Comments

UPDATE: Missing Salina Man Found Sa...

Top News

September 17, 2020

Quilts to Heal and Honor

Kansas News

September 17, 2020

Hairball Coming Back to Salina

Top News

September 17, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Quilts to Heal and Honor
September 17, 2020Comments
Jail Project Meeting Toni...
September 17, 2020Comments
Motorcycle Stolen From St...
September 17, 2020Comments
Teams Quarantined, Games ...
September 17, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH