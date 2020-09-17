High School Sports Digest – 9/17

Pat Strathman September 17, 2020

Cross Country Hays Invitational Girls Team Results

Dodge City 31, Hays 47, Salina South 73, Garden City 90, Salina Central 139, Newton 148 Salina South individual results

Grace Allen, 4th, 21:09.0

Miranda Strang, 11th, 21:57.7

Kylie Arnold, 12th, 22:03.8

Olivia Mancino-Hinde, 13th, 22:04.0

Sarah Schrage, 35th, 24:36.6 Salina Central individual results

Cora White, 22nd, 22:47.8

Elizabeth Young, 28th, 23:45.6

Elle Denning, 33rd, 24:19.5

Brooke Shea, 39th, 28:14.6 Hays Invitational Boys Team Results

Garden City 44, Dodge City 46, Newton 80, Hays 99, Salina Central 101, Salina South 127 Salina Central individual results

William Griffith, 1st, 16:47.5

Isaac French, 8th, 17:44.3

Zach Tibbits, 23rd, 19:06.4

Cooper Affholder, 33rd, 20:21.1

Alex Shea, 36th, 22:23.4

Ryan Sheahon, 38th, 22:37.5 Salina South individual results

Izaac Leonard, 7th, 17:44.4

Emory Barth, 25th, 19:30.4

Dayton Hudson, 29th, 19:45.5

Andrew Kaiser, 31st, 20:19.4

Jordan Duke, 35th, 21:32.2

Trevor McMurray, 37th, 22:31.2 Boys Soccer McPherson defeated Salina Central in overtime, 2-1. Will Ryan for Central with a goal in 16th minute. Salina South tied with Buhler, 3-3. Volleyball Salina South defeated Topeka West 25-9, 25-19

Emporia defeated Salina South 25-22, 25-18 Smoky Valley defeated Great Bend 25-20, 25-19

Smoky Valley defeated Ellinwood 27-25, 25-18 Ellsworth defeated Little River 23-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-4

