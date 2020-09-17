High School Sports Digest – 9/17

Cross Country
Hays Invitational Girls Team Results
Dodge City 31, Hays 47, Salina South 73, Garden City 90, Salina Central 139, Newton 148
Salina South individual results
Grace Allen, 4th, 21:09.0
Miranda Strang, 11th, 21:57.7
Kylie Arnold, 12th, 22:03.8
Olivia Mancino-Hinde, 13th, 22:04.0
Sarah Schrage, 35th, 24:36.6
Salina Central individual results
Cora White, 22nd, 22:47.8
Elizabeth Young, 28th, 23:45.6
Elle Denning, 33rd, 24:19.5
Brooke Shea, 39th, 28:14.6
Hays Invitational Boys Team Results
Garden City 44, Dodge City 46, Newton 80, Hays 99, Salina Central 101, Salina South 127
Salina Central individual results
William Griffith, 1st, 16:47.5
Isaac French, 8th, 17:44.3
Zach Tibbits, 23rd, 19:06.4
Cooper Affholder, 33rd, 20:21.1
Alex Shea, 36th, 22:23.4
Ryan Sheahon, 38th, 22:37.5
Salina South individual results
Izaac Leonard, 7th, 17:44.4
Emory Barth, 25th, 19:30.4
Dayton Hudson, 29th, 19:45.5
Andrew Kaiser, 31st, 20:19.4
Jordan Duke, 35th, 21:32.2
Trevor McMurray, 37th, 22:31.2
Boys Soccer
McPherson defeated Salina Central in overtime, 2-1. Will Ryan for Central with a goal in 16th minute.
Salina South tied with Buhler, 3-3.
Volleyball
Salina South defeated Topeka West 25-9, 25-19
Emporia defeated Salina South 25-22, 25-18
Smoky Valley defeated Great Bend 25-20, 25-19
Smoky Valley defeated Ellinwood 27-25, 25-18
Ellsworth defeated Little River 23-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-4