Helping Business Leaders Win

Mark Queen is on a mission to help entrepreneurs and business leaders overcome challenges through a unique blend of coaching and navigating techniques.

Queen, the founder of Manhattan based Core Score joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at bringing a faith-based balance to the vision of success.

Queen says groups, or tribes of 12 people are forming to take on the forty common obstacles that business leaders share.

Learn more about Core Score online at www.corescore.net

or reach out to the team at 785-566-5337