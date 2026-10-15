Head On Crash Kills Two

Two people were killed in wrong way crash along Interstate 70 caused by a vehicle fleeing law enforcement.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Geary County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of Ford F150 pickup headed west on I 70 Wednesday afternoon. The truck exited, and then re-entered I-70 headed west, traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes. It collided head on with an oncoming Cadillac SUV.

The driver of the truck, 41-year-old Seth Moreland from Caney, was killed in the crash. The driver of the SUV, 62-year-old Diane Lister from Chapman, was also killed.

The crash happened at 2:17 Wednesday afternoon along I 70 in Geary County at milepost 296.9, just east of the Washington Street exit to Junction City.