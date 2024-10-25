Halloween Fun Friday, Saturday

Little ghosts and goblins can get a start on Halloween fun this weekend, with events on Friday and Saturday.

Salina Downtown is again sponsoring a safe trick or treat event. It is Friday from 4:00 to 6:00. Families are encouraged to bring their children to go door-to-door among the Salina Downtown businesses. Salina Downtown members supply their own “treats”.

The Cops and Costumes event will take place this Friday from 4pm to 6pm as well, at the Salina Police Department located at 255 North 10th Street.

Salina Police officers will be on hand to greet children and adults and hand out tasty treats and stickers. Children will have a chance to take some great photos with officers and enjoy the vehicles on display.

Cops and Costumes includes:

Giveaways: candy, sticker badges

Meet and greet with police officers

Photo opportunities with police officers

Police vehicles on display

Salina Parks and Recreation is planning an afternoon of Halloween fun. The annual Community Halloween Party is scheduled for Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Salina Fieldhouse. This free event is open to the entire family. Planned activities include:

Carnival games

Bounce houses

Face painting

Crafts

The main event will be “trick or treating” from community partners and businesses for children. Everyone in the community is invited to attend this annual Halloween celebration.