Gun Dealer Sentenced to Prison

A Kansas firearms dealer was sentenced to 18 months in prison for having dozens of unregistered firearms devices.

According to court documents, Travis Lee Ray, 37, of Smith Center pleaded guilty to one count of illegal possession of a machine gun.

According to the US Department of Justice, in October 2024 the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute call from a property that served both as Ray’s home and his business “Ray’s Armageddon Arsenal.” A witness told deputies that in the basement Ray had cocaine, parts to convert semi-automatic firearms into

fully automatic firearms, and silencers.

Deputies contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). ATF agents obtained and executed a search warrant where they found 38 Glock conversion devices and seven silencers, none of which were registered.

“The Second Amendment protects lawful gun ownership, but those rights come with responsibilities. Firearms are powerful tools that must be used responsibly and in accordance with the law,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan A. Kriegshauser. “As a firearms dealer, the defendant was well-acquainted with Federal gun laws. Now, along with going to prison, he has to relinquish his Federal Firearms License.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Greg Hough prosecuted the case.