Governor Seeks to Intervene in DOJ Lawsuit

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is trying to intervene in a Department of Justice lawsuit.

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit yesterday challenging the state law that lets students without legal immigration status pay in-state tuition at public colleges and universities.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach then filed a joint motion with the justice department, which would agree to a judgment to block the law permanently.

Kelly says the joint motion means Kobach is refusing to defend Kansas law.