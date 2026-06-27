Governor Appoints, Blake, Soldan to State Commissions

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Friday appointments to several state councils and commissions. Among the appointees are couple people from the Salina area.

According to the Governor’s Office, Lori Blake has been appointed to the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Roger Soldan has bee reappointed to the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training.

The purpose of the Kansas Children’s Cabinet is to o assist the governor in developing and implementing a coordinated, comprehensive service delivery system to serve the children and families of Kansas. Blake is the former Executive Director of Child Advocacy and Parenting Services (CAPS) in Salina and previously served on the USD 306 Southeast of Saline school board.

The purpose of the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training is to set and enforce the standards of training and certification for Kansas law enforcement to promote professionalism, accountability, and public trust. Roger Soldan has dedicated over 30 years to the law enforcment in Salina and Saline County. He is the current Saline County Sheriff, beginning in January of 2017 after he was first elected in November of 2016.