GOP Bus Tour to Stop in Salina

The Kansas Republican Party is rolling across Kansas as part of a statewide campaign effort. The “Take Back Kansas 2026 Bus Tour” is stopping is making multiple stops this week to rally support ahead of the upcoming November election.

Featuring a prominent blue and red tour bus wrapped in campaign graphics, the statewide tour aims to connect voters with statewide and congressional Republican candidates as they travel across the state.

The tour will make stops in both large cities and small rural communities across Kansas. The initiative is designed to energize the Republican base, promote the party’s platform, and mobilize voters to elect GOP candidates at every level of government—from local offices to federal representation.

The tour comes as both major political parties ramp up their field operations in Kansas, focusing heavily on voter turnout and grassroots engagement leading into the 2026 election cycle.

Local county party chapters and campaign teams are offering support at scheduled stops along the bus route.

The tour will stop at the Tony;s Pizza Events Center in Salina Thursday morning at 11:00. It will be in Abilene at Eisenhower Park at 1:00 Thursday afternoon.