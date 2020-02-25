Good Samaritan Injured in Fire

A good Samaritan was treated at the hospital in Salina Tuesday after helping two people and a dog escape a large fire which destroyed two mobile homes.

Authorities tell KSAL News first responders were sent to a mobile home park at 1200 W. Crawford shortly after 2:00 Tuesday afternoon. Two neighboring homes were burning when the first crews arrived.

A witness told KSAL News an employee of Salina Powersports, which is located at 632 S. Broadway across from the fire, quickly responded to the scene. He helped two people and a dog escape from one of the homes. He was later treated at Salina Regional Health Center for smoke inhalation.

According to a family member, the other home was uninhabited. He told KSAL News at the scene it had belonged to his grandfather and had been empty since the grandfather moved into a retirement home a couple of years ago.

Both homes are a total loss,

Investigators from the Salina Fire Department were working to determine a cause of the fire.