Generator Fire Damages Garage

A detached garage was damaged after a gas powered generator caught fire on Tuesday night.

Captain Jim Hughes with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that a 52-year-old man was using a generator to power his refrigerator inside his home in the 900 block of Halstead Road.

Deputies say with a forecast for more rain – he moved the generator inside his garage. A short time later he heard a horn honking as a passerby alerted him the garage was on fire.

The man used a garden hose to quell the flames. Rural Fire District #7 responded to the property and determined the generator caught fire due to lack of air flow.

Damage to the 30’x30′ garage is listed at $2,000 while the $600 generator was destroyed.

There were no injuries.