Kansas is no exception as prices are up throughout the Midwest and Western U.S. As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded rose slightly yesterday to just under three dollars, 44 cents, this as the corresponding national figure also went back up to just above three-68.

The cheapest gas was found in Mississippi, where prices fell to three bucks, nine cents.

Prices rose in California, inching up to just under five bucks, 52 cents on Thursday.